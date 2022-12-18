EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,400 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 721,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,516.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $42.11 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469. EQB has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

