ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.33

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $53.33 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00016051 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00219075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00740922 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $88.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.