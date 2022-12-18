Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.22 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Ergo has a total market cap of $84.22 million and approximately $716,854.08 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00007911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00384180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00857430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00095757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00612755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00270070 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,607,641 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

