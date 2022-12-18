Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 248,024 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 274.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

