Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $241.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.70.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.33. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $205.76 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.