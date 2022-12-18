Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches One Day Volume of $62.89 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.98 or 0.00095266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and $62.89 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,775.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00386168 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023685 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00866133 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00611642 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00266416 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00260676 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,466,614 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
