ETHPoW Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $320.04 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $320.04 million and $11.00 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00017727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $883.85 or 0.05259245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00488147 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,860.69 or 0.28922972 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,610,053 coins. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,600,291.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.0527847 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,768,825.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

