Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESEA. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Univest Sec cut their price target on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Euroseas Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 85.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $348,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $308,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

