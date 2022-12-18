Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,083 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NEE stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

