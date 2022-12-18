Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 565.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 167,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 193,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

