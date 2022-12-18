Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 189 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,413,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.19. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

