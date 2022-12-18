Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,460 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 467,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 101,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.12 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

