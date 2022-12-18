Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

