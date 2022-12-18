Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $181.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day moving average of $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

