Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.92.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,993,103. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average is $163.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.