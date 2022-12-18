Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.05.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.