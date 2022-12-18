Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

