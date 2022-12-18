Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Everi Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 687,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. Everi has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Everi by 132.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 172,184 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 38.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 4.3% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Everi

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

