EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in EVgo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

EVgo Trading Down 2.0 %

EVgo stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 81,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

