Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 18,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,094. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

