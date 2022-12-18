Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. 1,719,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,421. Express has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.52.
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
