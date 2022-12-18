Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Express alerts:

Express Price Performance

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. 1,719,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,421. Express has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Express Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Towle & Co boosted its position in Express by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,085,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Express by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 711,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.