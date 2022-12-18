Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 837,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $125.16. The stock had a trading volume of 464,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $136.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.