Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FATE. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.31.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
