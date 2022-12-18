FidoMeta (FMC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $191.13 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. FidoMeta has a market cap of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

