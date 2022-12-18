Filecoin Price Tops $3.07 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00018301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $110.40 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 343,478,809 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

