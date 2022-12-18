Financial Contrast: Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) versus BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66% Airgain -14.38% -14.35% -9.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.55 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Airgain $64.27 million 1.04 -$10.09 million ($1.00) -6.56

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BlackSky Technology and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Airgain has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.68%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Airgain.

Volatility and Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airgain beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.