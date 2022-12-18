Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,060,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,256,129. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

