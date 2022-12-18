Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 3,184 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises 0.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,328.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,711,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

