Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Down 14.8 %

Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,490. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.58. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 6,431.16% and a negative return on equity of 52.79%. Research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Stories

