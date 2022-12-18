First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $267.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

