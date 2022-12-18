First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $216,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90.

