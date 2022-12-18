First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 150 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

