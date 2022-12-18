First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 171 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises 2.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $202.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.91 and its 200 day moving average is $196.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

