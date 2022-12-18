First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in McDonald’s by 436.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 250,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

