First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Price Performance

FCCO opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

