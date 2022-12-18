First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $140.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Sterne Agee CRT from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $209.33.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.