Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,431.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,767 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FISV opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.