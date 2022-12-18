Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,940,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 52,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 7,470,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Fisker has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker bought 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fisker in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
