FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00009498 BTC on popular exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $23.80 million and $2,250.41 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $905.11 or 0.05400021 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00486823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.69 or 0.28844492 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.64162611 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,215.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

