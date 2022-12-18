Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI stock remained flat at $3.28 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,303. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.77% of Flexible Solutions International worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

