FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $38.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.