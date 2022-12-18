Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 391,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Forian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Forian by 211.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 116,676 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 24.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 993.9% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 545,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Forian Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 22,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Forian has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Forian Company Profile

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

