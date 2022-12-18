Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.71.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,160,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,449,000 after purchasing an additional 149,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.