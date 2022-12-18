Fortis (TSE:FTS) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$59.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.04.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$55.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.26%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

