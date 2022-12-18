Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $87.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Shares of FELE opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,279,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,799,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

