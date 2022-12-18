Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,204,404.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,838,367 shares of company stock valued at $16,365,276. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

