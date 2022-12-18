Frax Share Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $85.78 million and $3.43 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00031599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

