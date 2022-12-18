FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 269,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 119,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.