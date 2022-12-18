FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 35.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $962,787,000 after acquiring an additional 398,041 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.12. The stock has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.