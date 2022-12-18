FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $394.37 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

